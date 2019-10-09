Historic Mt. Moriah Fellowship Baptist Church celebrates 191 years Part 1

By Mary Alice Beatty Carmichael

Mt. Moriah Fellowship Church invites you to attend the only scheduled service of the year on Oct. 13 to help celebrate the 191 years this old historic church has been in existence.

The church, located between Forest Home and Pine Apple, straddles the line of Butler and Wilcox Counties with the speaker in Wilcox County and the congregation in Butler County.

The Annual Homecoming Services will begin at 11 a.m. at the church on Mt. Moriah Drive in western Butler County.

Following the church service, there will be an enormous feast spread under “The Arbor” for the dinner on the ground.

Presiding will be D. Troy Carmichael, Sr. of Birmingham. Speaker for the 191st celebration will be Daryl Cleworth of Daphne.

Cleworth was born and reared in southern California. Prior to moving to Alabama, he spent 22 years in Louisiana where he served as Associate pastor and youth pastor of New Horizon Calvary Chapel in Slidell, La.

He has been in Alabama about 10 years where he shares God’s word at various Calvary Chapels. He is a businessman, an entrepreneur and business owner.

He is currently serving the Eastern Shore of the Mobile Bay area in Commercial Real Estate and is a self-employed professional dog trainer.

Mr. Cleworth’s and his wife, Tina, have five children and five grandchildren. Their two youngest daughters, Skylar and Kaitlyn, are with them in Daphne.

Mt. Moriah is still attracting a crowd of attendees. Every year over a hundred people arrive at the Mt. Moriah Fellowship Baptist Church in time to visit, to worship and to enjoy the message of the day.

They later enjoy visiting under the trees and walking through the cemetery remembering friends and teaching the younger generations of their heritage by finding and reading their various family tombstones and telling memories and important facts about “their folks.”

Special music will be provided by Jennifer Ellis (Mrs. David) of Baton Rouge, La., the Director of Music at Mt. Moriah Church, and Don Carmichael, Jr. of Birmingham.

Ushers and collectors of the offering for this Homecoming service will be the Miss Julia Williams and Sam Ellis, cousins from Baton Rouge, La., Lucy Strickland and Daniel “Luckie” Strickland, brother and sister, of Montgomery, and their cousin Daniel Carmichael of Birmingham.

Committee:

The Committee members for the Homecoming Celebration in the 191st year since the founding of Mt. Moriah Fellowship Baptist Church include the following:

Hal and Vir­ginia Grimes, Harold and Lynn Grimes, Julian Steen, and Don and Mary Charles Donald of Pine Apple; Bill Grimes of Orrville; Myralyn Watson of Greenville; Steve and Barbara Davison and Missie Davison Blanchard, Mt. Moriah; of Mt. Moriah; Jerry Wood of Equality; Hugh Dud­ley and Robbie Dudley Klemm of Hunts­ville; Martha Grimes Lamp­kin of Montgomery; Robert Steen of Grove Hill; Brooks Lampkin of Mobile; Don Carmichael Jr. of Chelsea; Phoebe Robinson of Columbiana; Ginny Lampkin Morgan, Tom Donald, Beatty Carmichael, James Carmichael, Donny Donald, Troy Carmichael and Donald and Mary Alice Car­michael of Birmingham.