County football wrap-up

BY SCOTTIE CORELY AND BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

FDA BESTS PIKE LIBERAL

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles traveled to Troy to face the Pike Liberal Arts Patriots and came home with a 20-7 win.

The Eagles improved for the season to 3-4 and 2-1 in AISA AAA Region 2 play.

The Eagles will travel to Monroeville to face the Monroe Academy Volunteers for a region game this coming Friday.

The Volunteers are currently 6-2 for the season overall and hold an undefeated standing of 3-0 in AISA AAA Region 2 play.

GREENVILLE WINS AT HOME

Playing at home, the Greenville High School Tigers defeated the Beauregard Hornets 28-12 last Friday night in a region matchup.

Greenville scored first, putting seven points on the board in the first quarter. The Tigers then added 21 points in the second quarter.

Greenville led at halftime28-6 and then defenses took over in the second half.

The Tigers were held scoreless while the Hornets managed to put six points on the board in the fourth quarter but it was too late and the Tigers claimed the win.

With the win, the Tigers now hold a 4-3 record for the season and a 3-2 record for regional play.

The Tigers will host the Wilcox County Jaguars in a non-region game this Friday. The Jaguars are 0-6 overall and 0-4 in region play.

GEORGIANA CLAWED BY ELBA

The Georgian Panthers traveled to this past Friday to face off against the Elba Tigers and lost 26-50.

The Panthers outscored the Tigers in the first quarter but from then on it was all Elba.

The Tigers added 28 points in the second quarter ending the first half leading 34-6.

Elba added another eight points in the third quarter and kept holding the Panthers from the end zone.

In the fourth quarter, Georgiana managed to score six points but Elba put eight of their own on the board.

The Panthers, who are 3-5 overall and 3-2 in region play, host the Kinston Bulldogs this Friday night for a region game.

Kinston’s record overall is 3-4 and 3-2 in region play.

MCKENZIE FALLS TO FLORALA

The McKenzie Tigers traveled to Florala this past Friday night and put up another hard fight but couldn’t keep up with the Florala Wildcats and lost 26-57

McKenzie, 2-6 on the season and 1-4 in region play, will host the Brantley Bulldogs this Friday in a region game.

The Bulldogs are currently 6-1 overall and 5-0 in region play.