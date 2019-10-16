Mary Lou Brewton, 93, a resident of Letohatchee passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, from the Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church, Leffion. Burial followed in church cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Survivors include: husband, Kenneth Brewton, Letohatchee; daughter, Darra Lynn Rayndon, Tempe, Ariz.; step daughter, Jackie Wilkinson, Mobile. Mary Lou is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Friday from 10 a.m. until service time.