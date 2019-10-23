Sipper to compete in London

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The 2019 World Martial Arts Games and Competition (WMAGC) will get underway Oct. 25, in London England.

Over 24 countries will be represented and one of Butler County’s very own, nine year old Dianna (Gracie) Sipper, will be competing against the best in the world.

Each of the member countries has national and international qualifier tournaments throughout the year.

They are used to nominate the best athletes of each Country, to represent at the WMAG.

Gracie made the USA martial Arts team earlier this year and competed in the Panama City Sun Classic where she took first place in the events in which she competed.

Gracie was recently featured on WAKA channel eight report about bulling Gracie’s karate instructor Ray Van Cor said, “Its’ a privilege to teach Gracie, she’s an incredible talent and great kid.”