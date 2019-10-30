Gary Donald Faust, Sr. was born in Butler County on June 19, 1935.

Gary was a graduate of McKenzie High School class of 1954. It was in high school where he met his sweetheart Mary Frances Nixon. Gary and Frances were married for 64 years and had two boys, Gary Donald (Don) Faust, Jr. and Jeffrey Boyd (Jeff) Faust. During their marriage, Gary enjoyed many occupations, but his most rewarding was working for the Andalusia Star News and Opp News in advertising.

Gary liked to spend time hunting, fishing, working in the fields, and working outside in his yard. He was always busy with a project. Gary also loved to sing and play his guitar. After his retirement, Gary was well known for singing and picking his guitar at neighboring churches and nursing homes.

If you knew Gary, or have been to his house, then you know he was likely to doodle on paper at any given time, jotting down notes, writing poems, or drawing animals or people. Gary was a true “Faust.” He was honest to a fault, and maybe even a little stubborn, but you could always call on him if you needed a helping hand. He checked on his family and friends often and used any opportunity to share his love of Jesus with others.

Gary died at his home on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the age of 84. He will be loved and missed deeply by his close family and friends.

Gary is survived by his wife Frances, of Red Level, his sons, Don Faust of Maylene, and Jeff Faust of Brewton, his granddaughter, Audra Faust of Maylene, his sister Doris Faust Underwood of Chillicothe, Ill., his sister-in-law Carolyn Haupert Faust of McKenzie and countless nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

Preceding Gary in death are his parents Dearl and Emma Faust of McKenzie, Gary’s siblings Alcie Faust (Bill Williams) of Chillicothe, Ill., Tearence Faust (Vannie Lee Cole) of McKenzie, Reace Faust (Tommy Lynch) of Flat Rock, Thurl Faust (Margaret Crose) of Spanish Fort, Carlos Faust (Edna Hobbs) of Holtville, and Woodrow Faust of McKenzie, his brother-in-law Bob Underwood of Chillicothe, Ill., and Gary’s daughter-in-law Linda Bond Faust of Maylene.

Gary’s life was celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Johnson’s Funeral Home in Georgiana. Visitation was held at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. The burial was held immediately afterwards at Pleasant Hill (Saints) Cemetery in McKenzie.

Serving as pallbearers were: Dale Faust, Dean Faust, Joe Faust, Tim Faust, Sr., Tim Faust, Jr., Kerry Nixon, Craig Noe, and Ron Noe.

Honorary pallbearers were: John Bennett, Danny Browder, Terry Faust, Everett Gomillion, Donnie Lynch, and C.L. Smith.