Jerry Lavon Dean, 72, a resident of Greenville, died at his home Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

The funeral service was held Friday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Brother Herbert Brown officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Mt. Carmel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Gussie Dean and siblings, Joseph Dean, Alvin Dean and Lou Ellen Knight.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Dean; children, Pam Chut (Frank), Jennifer Dean, Crystal Hollingshead (Rob) and Robby Dean (Heather); grandchildren, Mary Catherine Hollingshead, John Ross Hollingshead, Tyler Hollingshead, Kyle Dean, Katlyn Dean and Karson Dean; and brother, Ronnie Dean (Jean).

Jerry was born in Butler County, Alabama and was a longtime resident of the Pigeon Creek Community in Greenville. Mr. Dean served in the United States Army as a Military Policeman during the Vietnam War and retired from the 217th MP Company in the Alabama National Guard. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing.

Pallbearers were Frank Chut, Rob Hollingshead, Joey Dean, Dennis Knight, Kyle Dean, Jason Kephart, Joe Salter and David Phelps.