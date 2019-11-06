Area football rundown

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

FDA FALLS TO COUGARS

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles closed out their regular season this past Friday night and lost to the Escambia Academy Cougars 48-28.

The Cougars controlled most of the game against Fort Dale. The Eagles had a few bright spots but couldn’t manage to keep up.

The Eagles are 4-6 overall for the season to will travel to face the Bessemer Academy Rebels, Friday Nov. 8 in the first round of AISA 3A playoffs.

The Rebels have an overall record of 8-3 on the season.

If the Eagles beat Bessemer they will face either Monroe Academy or Lee-Scott Academy in the second round.

GREENVILLE SHUTOUT BY MUSTANGS

The Greenville High School Tigers varsity football team lost last Friday’s away non-conference regular season game against the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs 28-0.

The Mustang defense proved to be too strong for the Tigers recording a safety in the first quarter. By the end of the first half Stanhope Elmore led 14-0.

Greenville finished their regular season with an overall record of 6-4.

The Tigers will travel to face the Citronelle Wildcats on Friday, Nov. 8, in the first round of AHSAA 5A playoffs.

The Wildcats overall season record is 7-3.

GEORGIANA TO FACE SWEET WATER

The Georgiana Panthers varsity football team, who are 5-5 overall for the season, travel to play the Sweetwater Bulldogs on Friday, Nov. 8, in the first round of AHSAA 1A playoffs.

The Bulldogs are 9-1 overall for the season after losing to Pike County this past Friday night.

MCKENZIE CLAWED BY BOBCATS

The McKenzie School Tigers varsity football team lost Friday’s away non-conference game against the Beulah Bobcats 56-6.

Beulah had the Tigers by 28-6 at the end of the first half and never looked back. The Tigers only score came in the second quarter.

McKenzie’s overall record for the season was 2-9 and 1-6 in region play.