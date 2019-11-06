On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Who is Number One? Going by the Coaches Poll, Alabama is Number One in this poll. LSU is Number One in the Associated Press Poll.

No. 1 Alabama (8-0) Beat Arkansas 48-7. Mac Jones was outstanding going 18-22 for 235 yards with two touchdowns.

They had an open week and are getting ready for showdown with LSU on Nov. 9.

No. 2 LSU (8-0) beat Auburn 23-20. Quarterback Joe Burrow was 32-42 for 322 yards, one touchdown and one interception. LSU had 187 yards rushing, with total 508 yards.

The negatives were penalties, 12-118 yards and they failed to score on fourth down on goal line.

The positive was time of possession 33:02.

No. 3 Clemson (8-0) beat Boston College 59-7. Texas A&M is the only ranked team they have played at this time, but they are no longer ranked. Wake Forest is the only ranked left on the schedule.

No. 4 Ohio State (8-0) beat at the time No. 13 Wisconsin 38-7. At the end of the first quarter it was 0-0. They scored a touchdown before the half to go up 10-0.

The game was over scoring 14 points in the third and fourth quarters to win going away. They play Rutgers this week.

No. 5 Penn State (8-0) beat Michigan State 28-7. They have an open date this week.

Next week’s opponent is No. 13 Minnesota on Nov. 9.

No. 6 Florida (7-1) had an open date last week. They played South Carolina on Oct. 19 winning 38-27.

They play Georgia in Jacksonville and the winner of that game is the favorite winning the SEC East. The winner has chance to go to the playoffs.

Last week Oklahoma was No. 5 and lost to unranked Kansas State 48-41. It might have blown the Big 12’s chances going to the playoffs.

Next week there will be a change.