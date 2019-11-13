Bank robbery suspect nabbed

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Community Neighbor Bank was robbed on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at approximately 12:30 p.m. by a masked individual.

According to a press release the Greenville Police Department (GPD), “a black male dressed in dark clothing with his face covered entered the Community Neighborhood Bank on the Greenville Bypass and approached the teller.

“He placed a bag on the counter and demanded that the teller fill it with money. The teller put an undisclosed amount of money in the bag and gave it back to him. The subject then left the bank without any further incident.”

GPD Investigators were able to use the evidence collected from the bank and surrounding area to develop a suspect from Montgomery County within just two hours after the robbery had occurred.

The suspect’s information was given to surrounding agencies, including the F.B.I., Montgomery Police Department, and the Montgomery Sheriff’s Department.

On the following day, the Montgomery Police Department notified the GPD they had made a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle.

GPD Investigators responded to Montgomery where they, along with the F.B.I., interviewed the two subjects who were in the suspect’s vehicle.

The passenger in the suspect vehicle was released.

The suspect, Gillispie Fannin, a 29 year old black male from Montgomery, was charged with Robbery 2nd and placed in the Butler County Jail.