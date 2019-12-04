AHSAA Semifinals a wrap

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The Alabama’s Friday night lights have dimmed almost to a flicker now that the AHSAA Semi-finals are over and only the championship games remain.

In the 1A semi’s Mars Hill Bible Panthers played their away semi-final game at Pickens County and defeated the Tornadoes 22 – 18.

Pat Thompson’s Sweet Water Bulldogs fell at home in their semi-final playoff game to Lanett 42 – 35.

Coach Clifford Story’s 14-0 black and gold Panthers are championship bound taking on Panthers of Mars Hill Bible.

2A semi-final action had the 11-2 Leroy Bears falling to the Reeltown Rebels of Notasulga. The Rebels 13-1 now move on to grind it out against Fyffe.

While at home for their semi-final, the Red Devils put their red and white fork in Collinsville Friday night, shutting the door on the Panthers season and shutting them out 21 – 0.

Coach Paul Benefield’s team is undefeated 14 – 0 for the state championship.

10-4 Mobile Christian defeated the tigers of T.R. Miller 41 – 21 in their 3A semi-final round. The Vegas gold and navy, Leopards of Coach Ronnie Cottrell now slide into the state championship against Piedmont.

The 13-1 Bulldogs of Piedmont slammed the door on their semi-final opponent the Wellborn Panthers 41 – 7. The Leopards and Bulldogs have their date for destiny Thursday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. at Jordan Hare stadium.

4A Andalusia closed their season in a loss to UMS-Wright Prep Bulldogs of Mobile 21 – 14.

The crimson and gray dogs Coached by Terry Curtis are undefeated at 14 – 0 and square off with Jacksonville Golden Eagles who toppled Anniston 34 – 13. The blue and gold eagles are 12 – 2 going into this game.

In the 5A championship, it’s the Pleasant Grove Spartans taking on Central of Clay County Volunteers of Lineville. The purple and gold Spartan’s are 14-1 after downing Briarwood Christian 16 – 14 in the semi-final.

The scarlet and navy Volunteers are 12-3 for this championship game beating their opponent Mortimer Jordan 27 – 0.

6A Spanish Fort Toro’s defeated the Opelika Bulldogs 27 – 24 to advance to the Championship.

The red and black Toros Coach Ben Blackmon has Spanish Fort 10 – 4 on the season and they will face the swarming Yellow Jackets of Oxford in the 6A championship.

Coach Larry Davidson’s 13-1 black and old gold swarm beat Pinson Valley 31 – 2 to get their shot at the title.

The 7A big schools finished up last week and have been preparing for a block buster game. The 13-1 Central Red Devils of Phenix City Coached by Jamey DuBose will battle the Thompson High Warriors of Alabaster are 12-1 overall for the season.

Auburn University’s Jordan Hare stadium will play host to three days of Alabama’s best this year starting Dec. 4, 5, and 6. Good luck to all the schools.