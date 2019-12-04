Ellen Wright Glasscock was born Dec. 7, 1942 in Greenville, Butler County, Alabama to the late Guy Wentworth and Mary Elizabeth Lowe Wright.

She leaves to cherish her memory a loving husband of twenty-three years, Robert Lee Glasscock of Greenville; a daughter, Elizabeth Cecelia Berrey, Greenville; a son, Arthur Milton Berrey, III, Brewton; grandsons, Gerald Alan (Shelly) Waloszyk, Aurora, Ill.; Fatu Berrey and Tise Berrey, Brewton and Dakota Quinn Berrey, Greenville, one granddaughter, Amy Bernedette Blackburn, Andalusia, and one very special great-grandson, Robert Reid Blackburn, Andalusia.

Ellen began her journey in life in the small farming community of Awin, and was adopted as his charge, a farm hand named “Uncle Wes.” Her mother, Mary, was known as “Big Miss,” so Ellen became known as “Little Miss,” later shortened to “Missy,” a pet name she kept throughout her life.

The family moved to Evergreen, then to Greenville, where she continued her education at Greenville Public Schools, excelling in band, sports and cheerleading.

After graduating from Greenville High School in 1961, she attend business school and worked at an architectural firm in Montgomery, then met and married Arthur Berrey, the father of her two children.

The couple divorced in 1985, and Ellen went to work for the Greenville Bank, always the cheerful face both in person and on the phone. She then met Bob, they married and established Butler Services in Greenville, offering a variety of services to the public.

She also excelled at photography and eventually the couple purchased a studio from Cousin Billy Calhoun. They kept that business alive with lots of support from the community until closing to retire in 2010, when they retired to their dream home in Point Clear, maintaining residences in Greenville and Point Clear until her passing.

Ellen was a lifelong Episcopalian, baptized and confirmed at St. Thomas Church in Greenville. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the charity of your choice including St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Greenville and the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

The family requests that in honor of Mrs. Ellen you wear something turquoise.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home

Online condolences can be made at https://www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com/

A celebration of life at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Greenville will be announced at a later date.