I-65 Exit 114 to get a red light

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

According to Alabama House Representative Chris Sells, U.S. Interstate 65 Exit 114 will be getting a stop light on the west side of the Alabama Highway 106 crossover bridge at the on and off ramps.

After much community disheartenment over the Alabama Department of Transportation’s (ALDOT) decision to make the south bound exit ramp from I-65 a no stop turn at its intersection of AL Hwy 106, Sells had discussions with ALDOT representatives and they have decided to put in a stop light at the intersection to help relieve traffic issues.

Sells visited the exit, then met with citizens, local leaders, law enforcement, and also held a community forum to discuss the problems with traffic at the intersection.

From there he relayed the concerns to ALDOT and he hopes by spring break the stop lights will be in service.

According to Sells the stop lights should be capable of sensing traffic by camera and other smart technology instead of the typical weight sensors.

He added that the smart technology employed should help alleviate most of the traffic issues at the intersection.

“The permanent solution would be for the state to develop a loop around and add another lane on the bridge, but there is not enough money in the current budget,” said Sells.

Sells also expressed to ALDOT that they put a four lane highway to a two land bridge.

ALDOT is currently developing a service agreement to be delivered to the City of Georgiana and once signed the project can begin.

In essence, as Sells understood, ALDOT will install the stop lights and Georgiana will be responsible for the maintenance of the lights.