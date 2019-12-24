Ryan arrested for sodomy

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Joshua Ryan, age 31, was recently arrested on Dec. 17, for 10 counts of Sodomy involving a juvenile of Greenville, two counts of Electronic Solicitation and two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

The Greenville Police Department (GPD) was recently notified by the parents of suspicious activity on the juvenile’s cell phone.

According to a press release by GPD Chief Justin Lovvorn, investigators with GPD conducted an investigation which led to the seizure of the child’s phone and the alleged suspect’s phone.

Lovvorn stated, “Investigators immediately conducted a forensic interview with the child and performed a cell phone analysis on both of the phones. The investigation provided evidence of the listed charges.”

Ryan, who is originally from Wisconsin and temporarily living in Greenville, was brought in for questioning. He admitted to the charges after being confronted with the evidence against him.

Lovvorn added, “I would like to commend our investigators for working around the clock to ensure that a child would not continue to be put in harm’s way.

“They did what they needed to do to make a good case while ensuring that the suspect would not be able to have any contact with the victim while it was being investigated.

“Our children are our future and we must make every effort to protect them and keep them from harm.

“We would like to encourage every parent to please monitor your child’s cell phone and social media accounts. In today’s world, it is very easy for a child to be approached or solicited by those with bad intentions.

“We recommend searching through the apps store for phone monitoring software that is easily installed on your child’s phone.

“This is just one tool to help keep your children safe from the dangers they may not realize are out there. “

“If you think something is suspicious, please do not hesitate to call your local law enforcement and help keep your child safe!”