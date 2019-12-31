Butler County law enforcement assists Wilcox County

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond recently received a call on Tuesday, Dec. 24 from the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in the arrest of Brian Philpot.

Bond stated, “This morning the Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and the Special Response Team with the Greenville Police Department assisted the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office regarding subjects refusing to exit a house.”

Bond added, “The situation ended without anyone getting hurt and the subject arrested. Stolen property was recovered and the investigation is ongoing.

After Bond received the call from Wilcox County, he then contacted Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn and requested the assistance of the Greenville Police Special Response Team.

At the scene the BCSO deputies cleared people from nearby houses while the Response Team secured the site.

Philpot eventually gave himself over to the arresting authorities without any incident.

Possible charges against Philpot are also pending in Butler County.

Bond said, “When agencies work together things get accomplished. Thanks to everyone for their assistance and hard work.