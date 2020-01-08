ANASTASIA EDDINS WEATHERBY

Anastasia “Joann” Eddins Weathersby, 70, a resident of Greenville, died on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Sunrise Memorial Park with Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home Directing.

Mrs. Weathersby was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Mary Eddins and brothers, James, Albert and Calvin Eddins.

She is survived by her children, William Stokes (Samantha), Elena Kay Moore (James) and Charlotte Alexander (Randall); nine grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; brothers, Tom Eddins and Joe Eddins (Judy); sisters, Ann Pearl and May Thomas, and many nieces and nephews.