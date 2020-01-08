Library hosts Kennedys for talk

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville-Butler County Public Library will host Peggy Wallace Kennedy and Justice H. Mark Kennedy on Monday, Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s Community Room.

It will be an after-hours event and light refreshments will be served.

Wallace Kennedy is the daughter of former Governors George and Lurleen Wallace. Her memoir, The Broken Road: George Wallace and a Daughter’s Journey to Reconciliation, was published in December.

She recently appeared on the Today Show and has been interviewed by a variety news media, such as CNN and People about the book, which she wrote alongside her husband, Justice H. Mark Kennedy, a Greenville native.

The Montgomery Advertiser stated, “In her powerful new memoir, Kennedy looks back on the politics of her youth and attempts to reconcile her adored father with the man who coined the phrase ‘Segregation now. Segregation tomorrow. Segregation forever.’”

“Copies of The Broken Road will be unavailable for sale at the library, but those wishing to have their copies signed may bring them to the event,” said Library Director Kevin Pearcey.

Patrons can pick up copies from bookstores, or order one from Amazon, Books-A-Million, Barnes & Noble, or other websites, beforehand.

Peggy is a nationally recognized speaker, lecturer, and writer. Her father, George Wallace and her mother, Lurleen Wallace, were both governors of Alabama.

She has received, among others, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference Rosa Parks Legacy Award; the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation Woman of Courage Award; the Brown Foundation Human Rights Award; and the MLK Commission Award, City of San Antonio, Texas.

Her dedication to racial reconciliation offers hope for change in a divided America. She lives in Montgomery.

Mark, Peggy’s husband of forty-six years, served as a judge for more than two decades including two terms as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama. Together they have two sons. He is a native of Greenville.