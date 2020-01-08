On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

LSU is No. 1 in scoring offense with an average of 48.9 points per game (PPG). They are No. 60 in rushing offense at 166.93 yards per game (YPG).

They are No. 2 in passing offense with 397.2 YPG and No. 1 in total offense with 564.1 YPG.

Clemson’s defense is ranked No.1 at 11.5 in scoring defense. They are No. 15 at 112.57 for rushing defense. They are No. 1 at 151.5 for passing defense. In overall defense they are No. 2 at 264.1 YPG.

From a statistical standpoint, Clemson has the advantage 2-1-1.

Clemson is No. 4 in scoring offense with 45.3 PPG. They are No. 11 in rushing offense with 246.14 YPG. They are No. 19 in passing offense with 292.2 YPG. They are No. 3 in total offense with 538.4 YPG.

LSU’s defense is No. 28 in scoring defense at 21.6. They are No. 20 at rushing defense, allowing 118.0 YPG. In total defense they are No. 29, allowing 339.9 YPG.

Clemson’s offense has a 4-0 advantage vs LSU defense. The game is being played in New Orleans.

LSU is 3-1 playing for National Championships in New Orleans. Clemson is 0-2 in New Orleans.

Clemson will be playing in its fourth national championship game in the last five years. This will be like a home game for LSU. I’m picking LSU in a close one 28-24.