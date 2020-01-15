Chamber accepting nominations for 2020 Business and Individual awards

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce (GACOC) is currently accepting nominations for the 2020 Awards of Excellence, which recognize and honor businesses and individuals for their contributions to the community.

The awards will be presented at the eleventh annual Chamber Member & Awards Banquet on Thursday, March 5 at the Lurleen B. Wallace Community College Wendell Mitchell Conference Center.

According to GACOC executive director Tracy Salter, anyone may submit nominations through noon Monday, Feb. 10.

Nominations may be submitted via email at chamber@greenville-alabama.com or by dropping off a hard copy to their office located at 1 Depot Square.

Nominations must include name of business or individual being nominated, a letter of recommendation explaining how your nominee meets each of the eligibility and award criteria.

If possible, provide examples of how your nominee has demonstrated outstanding character and is a deserving candidate for the honor or award.

All nominations will be submitted to the Chamber’s Business Awards Committee for consideration.

The committee will select recipients for each award based on criteria and letters of recommendation.

The awards presented this year include: Spirit of Greenville, Chamber New Business of the Year, Chamber Small Business, Chamber Large Business, Chamber Distinguished Business of the Year, and Citizen of the Year.

Visit https://www.greenvillealchamber.com/list/ for a list of GACOC membership.

Leslie Sanders, vice president of Alabama Power Company’s Southern Division, will serve as the keynote speaker.

Tickets to the event, which will begin at 6:30 p.m., are currently on sale for $25.

For more information about the banquet or awards, call the GACOC at 334-382-3251.