On this day in sports history

This year the SEC had nine teams play in a bowl game. LSU played Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl for the first round of the playoffs. They will be playing Clemson for The National Championship in New Orleans.

At the time of writing of this article, the game has not been played. The first SEC team to play in a bowl game this year was Texas A&M playing against Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 27. Texas A&M beat Oklahoma State 24-21.

On Dec. 28, at the Peach Bowl, LSU hammered Oklahoma 63-28. On Dec. 30, at the Orange Bowl Florida bested Virginia 36-28.

At the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31, Louisville beat Mississippi State 38-28. On Dec. 31, at the Music City Bowl Kentucky took down Va Tech 37-30.

On Jan, 1, at the Sugar Bowl Georgia beat Baylor 26-14. At the Citrus Bowl, Alabama beat Michigan 35-16.

In the Outback Bowl, Minnesota took down Auburn 31-24. On Jan. 2, at the Gator Bowl, Tennessee edged out Indiana 23-22.

The SEC finished 7-2 in bowl games. It was the best performance of all the conferences.

Stats for the SEC against other conference over bowl history are: SEC vs Big 10-2-1; SEC vs Big 12- 3-1; SEC vs ACC 2-1.

LSU will be playing Clemson on Monday night. Will the SEC be 3-1 or 2-2 vs ACC?

Next week we will know.