Correction McKenzie not on prowl for a coach

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

In the Jan. 22 edition of The Greenville Standard it was reported McKenzie School was searching for a head football coach, according to McKenzie School Principal Miles Brown.

That was erroneous reporting.

No coaching position for a head football coach at McKenzie has been formerly announced or posted.

Brown, in a recent phone interview, did offer praise to McKenzie School varsity football head coach and teacher Tony Norris.

“He is one of my very best friends and has given a lot to my family and McKenzie School. He has supported student academics, student athletics, and personnel with his heart and dedication,” Brown said.