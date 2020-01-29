Percy Stuart, 88, a resident of Evergreen passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

A Celebration of Life was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Neal Butler officiating. Burial followed in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Friday, Jan. 24, at Johnson Funeral Home from 6 – 8 p.m.

Mr. Stuart was preceded in death by his parents: Eugene & Nellie Stuart; sister, Marynell Green.

Survivors include: wife, Elizabeth Stuart, Evergreen; daughter, Ellen Garrett, Georgiana; sons: Vastine Stuart, Excel, and Barry Stuart and Carlos Stuart, both of Evergreen; sisters, Francis Harrison, Greenville, Barbara Ann Richardson, Ocean Springs, Miss., and Peggy Butler, Prattville; brothers, Truman Stuart, Georgiana, Kenneth Stuart, Pace, Fla.; nine grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

