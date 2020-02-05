GRPD registering for youth softball and baseball

BY BRUCE BRANUM

Want to play some ball.

The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department (GRPD) opened their registration for spring youth softball and baseball on Feb. 3.

Registration will continue through Feb. 14. The GRPD office in Beeland Park will be open from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

On Fridays, they will be open from 7 a.m. until noon. On Saturday, Feb. 8, GRPD office will be open from 9 a.m. until noon.

Registration fees are $35 for the first child and $25 for each successive child. There is a $25 late registration fee.

GRPD director Gregg Fuller said he expects a good year for the youth in Butler County.

“In addition to regular season, the GRPD will host the AAA Dixie Minor State Tournament at the Greenville Sportsplex from July 10 until July 15,” said Fuller.

He added, “Youth baseball and softball are a great way to get your children involved in sports, teamwork, and making new friends. As a plus, parents get to see their children play and succeed while enjoying the atmosphere of game days.

“We are also trying a Saturday registration day on Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. so that working parents will have an opportunity to register their children.”

For more information, call the GRPD at 334-382-3031. Their office is located at 1016 E. Commerce Street in Greenville.