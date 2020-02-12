FDA football players receive awards

The following players received awards at the Fort Dale football banquet held on Jan. 28, for the 2019 season: on the bottom row (L to R) are: Jacob Foster – Most Outstanding Offensive Back, David Bloodsworth – Boyd Blackmon Coaches Award, Brice Acreman – Most Outstanding Player, Nate Richardson – Most Outstanding Defensive Back; on the top row (L to R) are: Jacob Stephens – Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, Spencer Jackson – Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, Eli Foster – Burlsworth Character Award. and Evan Clark – Most Outstanding Defensive Lineman. ( Photo submitted)