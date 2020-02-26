Foster promotes RTJ Golf Trail

Danny Foster, marketing director for Cambrian Ridge Golf Course of Greenville, recently participated in the golf show in Overland Park, Kan. This was his second golf show to participate. The first was in Denver, Colo. Both shows were very busy with interested people from the area. Foster helps distribute information about the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. Pictured left to right are Kerry Teague with Alabama State Tourism, Katie Avant with Coastal Golf and Foster. (Photo submitted)