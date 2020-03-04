On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today I will finish the running backs of Alabama from 2010-19. Damien Harris, 2015-2018, could have declared a year early.

He decided to return for his senior season. He was close to becoming the career rushing leader at Alabama but just missed it. He now plays for the New England Patriots.

Bo Scarbrough, 2015-17, was big and fast and also injury prone. He played great in the 2016 playoff games and got knocked out of the Clemson game. He was unstoppable before the injury. He is with The Detroit Lions.

Josh Jacobs was a steal when signed by Alabama. Despite being the third back, Jacobs was a first draft choice by the Oakland Raiders. He had a great rookie season with the Raiders.

Wide Receivers from 2010-19. Julio Jones (2008-10). Number One High School Wide Receiver in 2008. A Five Star Recruit by Rivals.com. He picked Alabama over Oklahoma. Member D2009 National and SEC Championship Team. 2008-SEC Freshman of the Year. Second Team All-SEC. 2010-First Team All-SEC. Career-2nd in receptions (179). 2nd in yards (2,653). 4th in touchdown catches with 15. 1st round pick, Atlanta Falcons.

Marquis Maze (2008- 11). Tied single game 8 punt returns vs Kent State 2011. 83 yard punt return vs Arkansas 2011.

Amari Cooper (2012-2014) Member 2012 National and SEC Champion Team. 2014 SEC Championship Team. 11 TDreceptions, broke single season record. Freshman All- America and All-SEC. 2014- Heisman Trophy Finalist, Unanimous All-America. First Team All-SEC. Drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the first round.

Calvin Ridley(2015-17) 2015-National and SEC Championship Team. USA Freshman All-America Team. Led SEC with 89 receptions. 2016 Career high game Kentucky 11 Catches 174 Two touchdowns. 2017- National Championship game caught game tying catch to send game into overtime. Drafted in 2018 draft first round by the Atlanta Falcons.

Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and Devante Smith. Jeudy Biletnikoff Winner in 2018. Consenus All-America. (2018). MVP Citrus Bowl 2020. Declared for drafted, ran a 4.58 at the NFL Combine.

Henry Ruggs III (2017-19). State Track Champion in High School. Career 98 receptions. 24 touchdowns. One out of every four receptions a d. Ruggs ran a 4.27 forty yard dash at the NFL combine.

Devante Smith caught winning pass in overtime in 2018 National Championship Game. Will return for 2020 season. Next week starting Tight Ends.