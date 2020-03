The Greenville Middle School team held a local team tournament this past weekend. They beat McKenzie and Selma Friday night and then fell to Carroll/Ozark 9-5 Saturday. Among the teams invited to play were St. James (Montgomery), Jeff Davis (Montgomery), Selma, Carroll (Ozark), and McKenzie. Skylar Bates is pictured pitching with her big stride against Carroll/Ozark. (Kristy Houston | The Standard)