Tigers ground Flying Squadron

In what may have been the last baseball game of the spring season for the Greenville High School Tigers varsity baseball team due to school closures over the coronavirus, they traveled to face the Highland Home Flying Squadron on Monday, March 16 and came away with a big win. By the end of the fifth inning, the game was called and the Tigers won 18-0. Tiger senior Ian Seale is pictured crossing home plate for his third score of the game. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)