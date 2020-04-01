On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

This week I will discuss the center position at the University of Alabama from 2010-19.

William Vlahos played from 2009-2011 and was fifth year player. He committed to Mike Shula and signed under Nick Saban.

He played at Mountain Brook High School as a guard and converted to center. In 2009, he played one game and was redshirted. He played in the 2009 Sugar Bowl.

In 2009 as a redshirt sophomore, he started every game and helped Mark Ingram win the Heisman Trophy.

That Team won a National Championship with 14-0 record and were SEC Champions.

In his 2011 senior year, Alabama won a National Championship with 12-1 record. He started 40 consecutive games and played in 48. He was a First Team All-SEC his senior year.

Barret Jones was from Memphis, Tenn. He converted to center his senior season in 2012.

He started at left tackle, left guard and center. He won the Outland Award as best lineman in the nation in 2011 as a junior and won The Rimington Trophy,

He was the best center in the nation as a senior and started on three National Championship teams in 2009, 2011 and 2012 and the most decorated player in Alabama Football history.

Ryan Kelley played from 2013-2015 and was from West Chester, Ohio. He was offered by Ohio State but committed to Alabama in 2010.

In 2012, he was the backup center and played in 10 games. In 2013, he started at center, making calls on the line ranked 23rd nationally and 4th SEC for fewest sacks allowed per game.

In 2014, he was named to The Rimington Trophy List. He started 12 games, missing seven assignments on 806 snaps with a 99.1% success rate.

He was a 2015 Consensus All-America and won The Rimington Trophy as best center.

Bradley Bozeman started in 2016-17 and was backup center on the 2015 National and SEC Championship Team. He started 31 games at center and was First Team All-SEC in 2017.

Ross Pierschbacher converted to center like Barrett Jones in 2018. He now plays for the Washington Redskins.

Landon Dickerson is from Hickory, N.C. He is a grad transfer from Florida State. Dickerson allowed one sack and graded at 88%.

He missed four assignments in 727 snaps, 99.4% and is a senior this fall.

He is one of four returning starters on the offensive line. Next week Right Guard position.