FDA graduates celebrated

Fort Dale Academy (FDA) held their graduation ceremony this past Friday morning. There were twenty-nine graduates honored. Among honors celebrated, the seniors of FDA were offered $1.68 million in scholarships to various colleges. The graduation was held on FDA’s football field to accommodate social distancing practices. Family and friends gathered to watch the ceremony. Pictured at center are Victoria Son, valedictorian, and Mac Williamson, salutatorian. Eric Jackson, who is the senior pastor at LifeLine Church, gave the opening speech. He relayed a message about Elisha who faced a challenge in his young life and urged the graduates to respond in the same way. His basic message to the seniors was , find you a church who trusts the Bible, get plugged in, trust in God, and live your life in biblical way.