Memorial Day weekend wrecks start early

BY RAY Van Cor

The Greenville Standard

The Memorial Day traffic troubles started early this year when a single vehicle accident occurred approximately at 12:45 pm. Friday afternoon on Alabama State Highway 55. According to ALEA’s Corporal Hirakawa, the vehicle was traveling north bound on Highway 55 south of Georgiana when it struck water on the road causing the vehicle to leave the roadway overturning on its side in the ditch. Corporal Hirakawa further stated that there were no injuries.