Graveside services for Betty Joyce (Bass) Black 78, were held on Monday June 22, 2020 at Union Cemetery at 11 a.m. with Bro. Randy Harvill officiating. There was a family only visitation at Johnson Funeral Home, Sunday June 21, from 5 – 7 p.m.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years Gerald “Jerry” Black; daughters, Angela (Wendell) Watkins, and Stephanie (Karl) Nichols; grandchildren, Jarrett Lowery, Hope (Daniel) Whittle, Miranda Nichols; great grandchildren, Preston, Jacob, Grace and Joshua Lowery, Danielle and Nathen Whittle; brother, William Allen (Peggy) Bass; nephew, William Shannon Bass; and niece, Tammy (Gary) Glass.

She was preceded in death by her father WT “Jiggs” Bass and mother Agnes (Henderson) Bass.

Betty Joyce was “Loved” by all that met her and “Cherished” by many. She “Loved” life and “Music” from the depth of her heart and soul! Her “Touch” was a warmth and comfort to so many, and a smile that filled the room.