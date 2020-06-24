Mr. Carl Graham Wingard, 92, a resident of McKenzie, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. A Graveside service Was held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, at South Butler Cemetery, McKenzie, with Rev. Alvin Blackburn officiating and Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing.

Mr. Wingard was preceded in death by his wife, Olean Wingard, and brother, Paul Ray Wingard.

Mr. Wingard is survived by his children: Marie (Steve) Bennett, Allen (Judy) Wingard, Jerry (Karen) Wingard, Gary (Donna) Wingrad, Becky (James) Kervin, Timmy (Sharon) Wingard, Carleen (Mike) Viers; brothers and sisters, Sarah Elizabeth Thomas, Mary Alice Langham, Virginia Bennett, Connie Peavy, Caroline Beasley, Doneal Wingard, Frank Wingard, Tommy Wingard; 18 grandchildren, 35 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Great Grandchild.

