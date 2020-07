On Tuesday, July 7, heavy rains falling on U.S. Interstate I65 caused several wrecks. The wrecks occurred on the south bound lane near the 136 mile marker. One transfer truck jackknifed and another SUV ran into a barrier rail. The accidents were unrelated. The stretch of I65 from mile marker 134 to 137, both south and north bound lanes, has been notorious this year for numerous accidents during heavy rains. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)