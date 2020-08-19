On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

Today I will discuss the 2013 Alabama team and season.

Entering the 2013 season Alabama was two-time defending National Champions (2011 -2012). Alabama was the preseason pick to win it again.

Alabama had 13 starters returning. On offense were: WR-Amari Cooper, WR-Chris Jones, LT-Cyrus Kouandjio, QB-AJ McCarron, WR Kevin Norwood, and RG-Anthony Steen.

On defense were: CB-Deion Blue, S-Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, LB-Trey DePriest, LB-Adrian Hubbard, LB-CJ Mosley, DL-Ed Stinson, and S-Vinnie Sunseri.

Alabama had a total of 29 players drafted by the NFL off this team. Derrick Henry won The Heisman Trophy in 2015. Seven were drafted in the first round.

Highlights of 2013 games

The Tide opened the season on Aug. 31 against Virginia Tech Atlanta and won 35-10. Christian Jones scored three touchdowns on a punt return, kickoff return, and pass.

He was the first player in Alabama history to score two non-offensive touchdowns in a game.

On Sept. 14, Alabama beat Texas A&M 49-42, there. They trailed 14-0, and then scored 35 straight points to go up 35-14. They then hung on for the win.

On Sept. 21, the Tide faced Colorado State and won 31-6. Dillion Lee scored on 15-yard blocked punt. Jim McElwaine, former offensive coordinator at Alabama was Head Coach of Colorado State.

On Sept. 28, Alabama shutout Ole Miss 25-0 at home. Cade Foster had a 53-yard field goal. TJ Yeldon scored on a 68-yard run and Kenyan Drake on a 50-yard run.

On Oct. 5, at Alabama’s homecoming the Tide beat Georgia State 45-3. Greenville native Isabella Wesley was crowned as Homecoming Queen. AJ McCarron threw four touchdown passes.

On Oct. 12, Alabama routed Kentucky 48-7, there. Both Drake and Yeldon scored twice. Drake had two 1-yard runs and Yeldon had runs for 24 and 3 yards

On Oct. 19, the Tide rolled over Arkansas 52-0 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Freshman Derrick Henry scored on 80-yard run.

On Oct. 26, Alabama beat Tennessee 45-10. McCarron had two TD passes, 54 yards to Cooper and 22 yards to Norwood. Landon Collins scored on a 89-yard interception return.

On Nov. 9, the Tide, in a home game, beat LSU 38-17. OJ Howard scored on a 52-yard pass from McCarron and TJ Yeldon had two touchdown runs.

On Nov. 16, Alabama won against Mississippi State 20-7. McCarron had two touchdown passes.

On Nov. 23, Alabama routed Chattanooga 49-0. Jones had a 75-yard punt return and McCarron had two touchdown passes.

On Nov. 30, Auburn was No. 4 and Alabama No. 1 all season entering the game. Alabama lost 34-28. Alabama missed four field goals that day. Cooper scored on 99-yard pass play.

Auburn returned a missed Alabama field goal 107 yards to win game.

On Jan. 2, 2014, Alabama played Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl and lost 45-31. Turnovers and porous pass defense did Alabama in.

Down 31-17 at the half, Derrick Henry scored on a 43-yard run and a 61-yard pass play.

MVP was Mosley. Captains were AJ McCarron CJ Mosley and Kevin Norwood. Award winners were: Butkus, C J Mosley; Maxwell and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, McCarron; All-America Unanimous, Mosley; Consenus, Ha Ha Clinton Dix, Cyrus Kounadjio, and McCarron, All SEC AP, Cyrus Kouangjio, Cody Mandela, Mosley, and Steen, Coaches All SEC, Clinton-Dix, C Jones, and Yeldon, Co Defensive Player of the year, C J Mosley; SEC Special Teams Player of the Year, Christion Jones.

