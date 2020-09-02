EMA director resigns

Michael Vigor recently announced his resignation as Butler County EMA director. Vigor began his term with the county on June 1.

It is the second EMA director the county has had to replace in eight months. Vigor’s predecessor, Kris Ware, turned in her resignation in December 2019.

Vigor decided to leave and return to a law enforcement position with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. He will be a school resource officer and oversee the ‘DARE’ program.

Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond will once again fill the role of EMA director temporarily as he did after Ware left. “We do what we have to do,” said Bond.

The Butler County Commission is currently exploring options for a replacement. Their next meeting is scheduled for September 8.

A workshop will begin at 5:15 p.m. with the business meeting starting at 6 p.m.