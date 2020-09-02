On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The 2020 College Football Season was going to start this Saturday, September 5. Because of COVID-19 that changed.

Alabama was going to open against Southern Cal in Dallas and Auburn against Alcorn State at home.

The SEC will open on September 26. For September 5, Alabama’s record is 5-0. The first time Alabama played on this date was in 1981.

The season opened vs LSU in Baton Rouge. The game was scheduled for November 7. It was moved for TV.

Three QB’s led Alabama on touchdown drives. Ken Coley handed off to Ken Simon who scored on a 52 yard run. It was the first score of the season.

Walter Lewis scored on a four yard run. Paul Fields threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Mark Nix. The final score was Alabama 24 LSU 7.

Fast forward 11 years later to Sept 5, 1992, Alabama played Vanderbilt in Tuscaloosa. It was the season opener and debut of kicker, Michael Proctor.

Alabama was ranked #8. Proctor kicked field goals of 46, 43, 42, and 32 yards to lead Alabama to 25-8 victory.

Six years later, on September 5, 1998, Alabama beat BYU 38-31 in Tuscaloosa. Shaun Alexander set the record for the most touchdowns in a game with five.

Alexander rushed 26 times for 115 yards. He scored on runs of 5, 37, 1, 28, and 2.

Fast forward to September 5, 2009, Alabama beat Virginia Tech 34-24 in Atlanta. It was the start of a National Championship season.

It was the first start for Greg McElroy, who went for 15-30 for 230 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Mark Ingram rushed for 150 yards. He scored twice, once on a 6-yard touchdown run and again on an 18-yard pass from McElroy. Leigh Tiffin was 4-5 on field goals. His longest kick was 49 yards.

On September 5, 2015, Alabama beat Wisconsin 35-17 in Dallas. It was the start of another National Championship season and Heisman Trophy season.

RB Derrick Henry rushed 13 times for 147 yards and three touchdowns. He scored on runs of 37, 56, and 2 yards. Jake Coker went 15-21 for 231 yards and a touchdown.

Next week I will discuss a game or games from September 12.