Gregory takes oath for Probate Judge

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Ann Steiner Gregory was sworn in as Butler County’s first female Probate Judge Tuesday morning, September 1, at 9 a.m.

Gregory, who is a registered Republican, said later, “It is an honor to have the opportunity to serve Butler County as its first female Probate Judge. I look forward to learning how to navigate the waters of my new position and continue the legacy of those who have paved the way.”

Butler County Republican Party Chairman Cleve Poole said, “The Butler County Republican Party welcomes another county official to our Party.

“Judge Gregory, a life long resident of Butler County, will be an asset to our county government and the Probate Office. We applaud Governor Ivey on her appointment.”

“Great news for Butler County – their first female and Republican Probate Judge! We welcome Judge Gregory and are appreciative of Governor Ivey’s selection for this important position.

“This is Butler County’s fourth Republican elected official that was a Democrat that is now a seated Republican,” said Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan.

District Judge MacDonald Russell administered the oath to Gregory. Friends and family were in attendance to show their support.