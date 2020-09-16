County football wrap-up

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Greenville High School was the only team in the county to win this past week.

The GHS Tigers took down the Headland Rams 18-6 amidst weather delays, while Georgiana faced a strong Florala Wildcat squad and lost 42-14.

The McKenzie Tigers ran straight into the buzz saw of the Brantley Bulldogs and were beaten 61-2.

For GHS, the weather delay breaks caused both teams a bit of lull.

Greenville put up 12 points in the first quarter and added six additional points in the second quarter.

The Headland Rams managed to score six points in the second quarter.

The Tigers, now 3-0 overall and 2-0 in region play, will have a BYE this week before hosting the Wetumpka Indians on September 25.

The Georgiana Panthers could not keep pace with the Florala Wildcats. By half time the score was 20-8 in favor of Florala.

Georgiana would manage to add six points in third quarter but Florala added eight points in the third quarter and 14 points in the fourth.

The Panthers, now 2-2 overall and 1-1 in region play, will host the Kinston Bulldogs who are 2-2. Georgiana is the expected favorite.

The McKenzie Tigers traveled to Brantley this past Friday evening and the Bulldogs dominated the field.

It was Brantley doing all the scoring except for a safety the Tigers managed.

The McKenzie Tigers, now 1-1 overall and 1-1 in region play will host the Samson Tigers who are 2-1.

Fort Dale Academy was expected to play the Clark Prep Gators but cancelled the game due to corona virus issues on FDA’s part.

The Eagles, now 0-1, have a BYE week and then travel to play the Sparta Warriors on September 25.