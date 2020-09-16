John Levi Braden, age 37, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Visitation was held on Saturday, September 12, at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. The family began receiving friends at 10 a.m. Funeral services began at 11 a.m. with Pastor Michael Rippy officiating and Dunklin & Daniels funeral home directing. Graveside services followed at Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Born September 27, 1982, Levi was a loving daddy, son, brother, and friend. Levi was preceded in death by his twin brothers, Michael and Richard Braden; maternal grandparents, Haywood and Deany Oswald; paternal grandparents, Ralph and Winnie Braden.

Levi is survived by his daughter, Jaycie Braden of Greenville; three sons, Jacob Braden, Justin Braden, and Jackson Braden all of Greenville; mother, Dee (Diane Oswald) Braden of Greenville; father, Blu Braden of Forest Home; sister, Stacy (Jason) McCune of Orange Park, Fla.; two nephews, Jason McCune, Jr. and Jonathan McCune both of Orange Park, Fla.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made toward Levi’s funeral expenses. Donations can be made via phone by calling Dunklin & Daniels funeral home at 334-382-2667 or by coming in to the office.