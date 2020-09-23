FDA Volleyball seniors honored

The Fort Dale senior members of the volleyball team were honored on Tuesday, September 15, during a pregame program. They were presented with flowers and a framed photograph by their coach and head of school David Sikes before being joined courtside by their proud parents. The varsity lady eagles went on to enjoy an exciting 2-1 win over Meadowview Christian of Selma. Pictured from left to right are Sydney Folds, Shelby Lawrence, Coach Regina Parker, Ginny Coker, and MacKenzie Blackmon. (Submitted)