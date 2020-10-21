Jail gets a safety sweep

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, at approximately 8 p.m., a task force comprised of law enforcement from the Butler County and Escambia County Sheriff Offices conducted “Operation Clean Sweep” at the Butler County Correctional Facility (BCCF).

During the operation, the task force located illegal items and substances in the facility. Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond said those type of activities will not be tolerated in his jail.

Bond launched the investigation into narcotics and criminal activities at the BCCF several months ago after tasking his narcotics and criminal investigators with stopping any and all illegal activity at the facility.

His investigators developed leads, identified subjects and illegal activities through the month’s long investigation. Bond said that based on the information gathered he wanted a clear and unbiased look into the facility.

Bond then formed a multi-jurisdictional task force after eliciting the assistance of Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson. Jackson provided manpower and K-9 units to aid in the conduct of the safety sweep.

Bond further said the origins of the illegal contraband and person(s) responsible will be investigated and prosecuted.

“If you bring in or assist in bringing illegal contraband into my jail you will be held accountable. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to Sheriff Jackson and his staff for all their assistance,” said Bond.