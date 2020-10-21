Graveside service for Mrs. Terri Dantzler, 73, of Georgiana was held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Brushey Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jason Simmons officiating. Mrs. Dantzler passed away at her home on Friday.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Alvin Dantzler; son, Jeff Wilson (Frieda); daughters, Teah Griggs (Corey) and Ashley Jehle (Chuck); grandchildren, Cory Latham (Lauren), Justin Stinson, Mason Stinson, Zack WIlson, Bailey Wilson, Maddie Griggs, Emma Griggs, Jeremy Griggs, and Spence Jehle; great grandchildren, Page Stinson, Isabella Latham, Charles Latham, Taytom Wilson, and expected great granddaughter, Averlyn May; sister, Vicki Ciepiela (Glenn); and brother-in-law, Vernon Dantzler (Phyllis).

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Stinson; and parents Mike Rizzoli and Norma Talcott.

Pallbearers were Jeff Wilson, Corey Griggs, Chuck Jehle, Mason Stinson, Cory Latham, Zack Wilson, and Justin Stinson.

Terri ran Nana’s Oven in Brushey Creek for 10 years. She also worked at Dollar General, Kleinerts, Dr. Pope’s office, and TG&Y. She spent her free time crocheting and raising her grandbabies. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.