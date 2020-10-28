FOOTBALL WRAP-UP Panthers claim the ‘Battle of 8 Miles’

BY SHEA ODOM

The Greenville Standard

The Battle of 8 Miles was a cat fight indeed. The McKenzie Tigers fell from their 5-game winning streak to the Georgiana Panthers with a 38-33 loss.

Sophomore running back, Kamern Daniels put McKenzie on the scoreboard in the first quarter with an 18-yard carry to the end zone. The Panthers were unable to answer and the first quarter ended with the Tigers leading 7-0.

Georgiana was able to capitalize in the second quarter with a 45-yard touchdown pass and the first half closed out with McKenzie in the lead 19-14.

The Panthers opened the second half with a 79-yard run to the end zone. The Tigers then fumbled the ensuing kickoff allowing the Panthers to once again control the ball and score.

McKenzie quickly recovered with long run by Daniels. Junior Zanderion Cook was able to follow up the touchdown with 2-point conversion. Daniels was responsible for 26 of the 33 points scored by the Tigers.

McKenzie senior Dale Lucas intercepted a Georgiana pass early in the fourth quarter but the Tigers were unable to execute any end zone action on the turnover.

The Battle of 8 Miles ended with a Panther victory. They are able to carry the bragging rights once again for this football rivalry.

The Tigers will face off with an away non-conference game this week against the 7-2 Fruitdale Pirates. Georgiana will host a non-conference game against the Luverne Tigers.

The Greenville High School Tigers suffered another home game conference loss against the 9-0 Pike Road Patriots 35-7.

Offensively for Pike Road, running back Quinshon Judkins had 23 carries for 154 yards and 3 touchdowns. Patriot quarterback Eli Clark was 8-13 for 163 yards passing and 2 touchdowns.

The Tigers were able to score 7 points in the second half to keep from being shutout.

Greenville will face the 6-3 Carver Wolverines this Friday night in an away non-conference game.

The 1-8 Fort Dale Academy Eagles fell victim to the 7-2 Morgan Academy Senators in a 45-14 away conference loss.

The Eagles were able to find the end zone and get points on the board before close of the first half. Unfortunately, the Senators reinforced their lead after a 42-yard field goal in the third quarter.

The Eagles rallied to score again late in the fourth quarter but were unable to pull out a win against the Senators.

Offensively for FDA, Sam Bloodworth was the leading rusher, carrying the ball 14 times for 108 yards. Quarterback Noah Pickens completed 7-15 passes for 79 yards with one interception.

Defensively, Nate Richardson had 6 tackles and Bloodworth had 5. Sterling Arnold had a fumble recovery.

The Eagles will host the 4-6 Lowndes Academy Rebels in a non-conference game this Friday night.