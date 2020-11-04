On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Alabama has played on Nov. 7, 13 times. Their record on this date is 11-2. The first time they played on this date was in 1914 was against Sewanee. The Tide did not fare well, losing 18-0.

These are the highlight of games since then. In 1959, Alabama beat Tulane 19-7 in Mobile. This was Coach Bryant’s 100th victory.

In 1964, The Tide beat LSU 17-9 at Legion Field. Since then Alabama and LSU have been permanent opponents. In 1970, Alabama lost to LSU 14-9 on regional television.

This was the last time Alabama lost on this date. In 1981, the Alabama – LSU game was moved to Sept. 5 for television.

In 1992, 1998, 2009 and 2015, all Alabama’s games against LSU were on TV. In 1998, Alabama trailed 16-7 going into fourth quarter. They scored 15 points to win 22-16.

In 2009, Julio Jones scored on a 73-yard pass play to help Alabama win 24-15. That year, Alabama finished 14-0 and were national champions.

In 2015, Alabama beat LSU 30-16. The highlight of the game was when A’Shawn Robinson jumped over a LSU lineman to block the extra point kick.