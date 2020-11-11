James Leon Hattaway, Jr., age 79, of Greenville, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

Visitation was held on Monday, Nov. 2 beginning at 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Everyone met for Graveside services at Sunrise Memorial Park at 2 p.m. with Brother Chase Clower officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Mr. Hattaway is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Rogers Hattaway; two sons, James Leon Hattaway, III of Palm Springs, Calif., and Timothy Price Hattaway of Greenville; sister, Rita Outlaw of Troy; brother, John (Mona) Hattaway of Millbrook; along with several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Hattaway was preceded in death by his parents, James L. Hattaway, Sr. and Bernice Price Hattaway; brother–in–law, Thomas Outlaw; and sister, Peggy Lawrence.