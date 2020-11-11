McKenzie second round bound

BY SHEA ODOM

The Greenville Standard

The 7-2 McKenzie Tigers have advanced to the second round in the 1A AHSAA football playoffs. This comes after defeating the Loachapoka Indians in a 54-32 victory at Williams-Vickery field.

McKenzie sophomore Kamern “Bo” Daniels put the Tigers on the scoreboard early in the first quarter following a short, 3-yard rushing touchdown.

Indians, tight end Dexter Rudolph, reached the end zone following a short carry in the second quarter.

Both teams battled hard for control of the scoreboard before the close of the first half. Junior Ja’Karrie McPherson and sophomore Kamern “Bo” Daniels kept the scoreboard active for McKenzie in this fight but Loachapoka led 20-19 at halftime.

In the third quarter, McPherson scored on a 14-yard carry and the Tigers regained the lead. The Indians were not ready to give up though. They immediately answered each McKenzie third quarter touchdown with an Indian touchdown and led the Tigers at the close of the third quarter.

McKenzie then tightened their grip and shut down the Indians for the remainder of the night, scoring three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Daniels led in rushing yardage for the night with a total of 328 yards on 35 carries. McPherson finished the night with 69 yards on seven carries.

Junior Zanderion Cook had 67 yards on three carries and scored the final touchdown of the night.

The McKenzie Tigers now advance to the second round of football playoffs and will travel to face the undefeated 11-0 Linden Patriots this Friday night.