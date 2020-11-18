ALEA issues alert about license renewals

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) would like to remind all citizens to use caution and be aware of third-party websites when renewing their driver license online.

Third-party websites may look “official,” and often partner with search engines to appear at the top of search results. Many third-party sites charge additional fees or “up-charges” to complete transactions. These third-party application sites are independently administered and are not affiliated with ALEA in any way.

“We were recently made aware of a website that charged a $50 administrative fee in addition to the agency’s $39 renewal fee. That is a significant up-charge from ALEA’s online transaction fee, which is only $2.75,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “As with any type of website service, we encourage Alabama citizens to use caution when utilizing third-party websites.”

Here are a few tips to help customers ensure they are visiting ALEA’s official website:

Rather than using a search engine to reach ALEA’s Driver License Division, enter our web address (www.alea.gov) directly into your browser’s address bar. Once you reach ALEA’s official site, click “view all online services,” then click “renew your driver license online.”

ALEA charges a $2.75 transaction fee for online renewals. If you incur any additional charges, you are not on the ALEA website.

Look for the words, “The official site of those who protect and serve Alabama” and the official ALEA seal at the top of the page. These are included as additional security measures.

Please be advised that you are only eligible to renew your license 180 days prior to the expiration date. You may purchase a duplicate license, permit or ID card at any time through ALEA’s online services.