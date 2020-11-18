DAR HONORS VETERANS

The Fort Dale Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), gathered at the Butler County courthouse in Greenville on Veterans Day to honor Butler County veterans and place flags at memorial monuments in downtown Greenville.

Members first conducted a DAR honoring service for Revolutionary War patriots and discussed their own patriot ancestors along with others who supported America’s quest for independence.

They explored the service of George Harper, William Lord, Thomas Paine, Moses Powell, Nathan Powell, and Philip Schuyler. The ceremony was concluded with George Washington’s prayer for our country which he wrote in 1783.

Promptly at 11 a.m., the group participated in the nationwide Bells of Peace tolling ceremony at the Butler County World War I Memorial to commemorate the end of the Great War which occurred at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.

This simple act of honor ensures that those who served and sacrificed in the war that changed the world will never be forgotten. A National World War I Memorial is under construction in Washington, D.C. with completion planned for Veterans Day 2021.

A service of thanks and appreciation for the Butler County men and women who dutifully served their country in the Vietnam War followed next. The Butler County Vietnam Memorial was placed by the Butler County Sheriff’s Posse.

Observance of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War officially began in 2012 when President Barack Obama signed a proclamation declaring March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The 13-year long commemoration will conclude in 2025.

A Fort Dale Chapter member told the moving story of seeing her husband off to serve as a Marine in Vietnam in 1970 at a time of extreme opposition to the war. They could only communicate through letters until he safely returned to the U.S.

Men and women who served in Operation Desert Storm in 1990 and 1991 were honored next at their monument. Dedicated on July 4, 1991 by the Desert Storm Family Support Group, the inscription reads, “With gratitude for the faithful service of our men and women and for God’s care and guidance.”

Those who served in Operation Desert Storm became part of the “Coalition of the Willing” from over 40 allied countries with Americans representing 73% of troops in the theater.

Veterans Day ceremonies ended at the World War II Memorial located at Greenville City Hall. The group honored the many Butler County men who served in WWII and the ground-breaking women of our county who joined the WACs, WAVES and other branches.

As Tom Brokaw wrote about WWII veterans in “The Greatest Generation,” “The nation turned to its young to carry the heaviest burden, to fight in enemy territory and to keep the home front secure and productive.

These young men and women were eager for the assignment. They understood what was required of them, and they willingly volunteered for the duty.” Events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII were held across the country in 2020.