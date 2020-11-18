Virtual learning days planned

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Butler County School system has designated Monday, Nov. 23, and Tuesday, Nov. 24, as virtual learning days for all students. Students will not report to school on those days. All employees are expected to report to work both days.

In-person instruction is expected to resume in the classrooms on Nov. 30 after the Thanksgiving Holiday break.

Assignments and school work will be completed at home through the virtual platform and teachers will monitor their progress.

Schools will be contacting parents of students who have not made adequate progress during the first nine weeks to schedule meetings on those two days to discuss the child’s grades and address areas of concern.

Butler County School System (BCSS) Superintendent Joe Eiland stated in a press release, “We have faced a learning curve this school year with the implementation of the virtual learning option and we continue to refine the process for students, parents and teachers. We encourage all parents to meet with their child’s teacher regularly to ensure they are current on their assignments and understand the materials.”

Eiland also expressed his appreciation for all BCSS staff in their endeavor to serve students and community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nov. 16-22 has been designated “Thank Alabama Teachers Week.” Eiland stated, “I am asking that all of our school community reach out to our teachers with gestures of thankfulness for their valiant fight to continue the educational process for children.”

For questions or additional information, contact Superintendent Joseph Eiland at [email protected] or by phone at 334-382-2665.