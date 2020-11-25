On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today I will discuss the University of Alabama’s football record on Nov. 28.

The first game was played in 1901 on Thanksgiving Day in Birmingham. Alabama played the Tennessee Volunteers to a 6-6 tie.

The games played in 1907, 1912, 1929, and 1935 were all played on Thanksgiving Day.

In 1907, Alabama beat the Volunteers in Birmingham 5-0. They again beat Tennessee in Birmingham in 1912 7-0.

In 1929, Alabama lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in Birmingham 12-0. In 1935, Alabama lost to the Vanderbilt Commodores 14-6 in Nashville. It was Coach Paul Bryant’s last game as a player at Alabama.

In 1941, Alabama played Georgia Pre-Flight on a Friday and lost 35-19. In 1953, the Crimson Tide beat Auburn 10-7 in Birmingham. Bobby Luna kicked the winning field goal to win the game for Alabama. The win also gave Alabama the SEC Champion title.

In 1959, Alabama beat the Auburn Tigers 10-0 in Birmingham. That win broke a five game losing streak.

In 1970, Alabama blew a 17-0 lead and lost to Auburn 33-28 in Birmingham. In 1981, Alabama beat Auburn 28-17. That game gave Coach Bryant his 315th win and he became the winningest coach in college football history.

In 2015, Alabama beat Auburn 29-13. In 1964 and 1992, Alabama played games on Thanksgiving Day. In 1987 and 2009, Alabama played on a Friday.

Alabama won three of the four games. Alabama’s record on Nov. 28 is 6-4-1.